The Boys OTT Release Date: All About Cast, Plot & Platform

The Boys OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A screengrab from The Boys trailer

The Boys is a Tamil-language comedy-drama starring Santhosh P Jayakumar in the main role. It premiered in theatres on March 29, 2024, and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Where to watch The Boys?

The Boys released on OTT on May 14, 2024, and is currently premiering on the Aha platform.

Plot

The film's plot is a tantalizing mystery. It follows the lives of five friends --Akira, Karthi, Baby, James and Kolaar -- who live life to the fullest, avoiding any professional work. Their carefree existence takes a dramatic turn when they move into a new house, only to discover it harbours a deep, dark secret. What could this secret be? Will their friendship survive this revelation? The film holds the answers.

Cast

The adult comedy film features Santosh P Jayakumar, Arshad as Gopal, Sha Ra as Sundaram, KPY Vinoth as Kuzhanthai Prakasam, Rajendran plays the role of Sundaram's uncle, Redin Kingsley, and Yuvaraj Ganesan as James.

All About The Boys

The Boys is directed and written by Santhosh P Jayakumar, who also plays the lead role. E Sendhil Kumar produced the film and K Ahamed Sherief did the cinematography. Sam RDX edited the film and Arun Gautham composed the music. The Boys is produced by Nova Film Studios and Dark Room Pictures.

Who is Santhosh P Jayakumar?

Santhosh P Jayakumar is a film director who has directed films like Poikkal Kudhirai, Irandam Kuththu, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, Gaddam Gang, Hara Hara Mahadevaki, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu and The Boys. He also appeared in movies like, The Boys and Irandam Kuththu.