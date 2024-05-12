Crash OTT Release Date: All About Storyline, Platform & Cast Of This K-Drama

Crash OTT Release Date: Everything About Storyline, Platform & Cast | A still from Crash trailer

The newest K-drama on the block, Crash, stars Kwak Sun Young, Lee Min Ki and Heo Seong Tae in the lead roles. The mystery comedy-drama is set to premiere on OTT in May 2024.

Release date and platform of Crash?

Crash is set to release online on May 13, 2024. The streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has already shared the poster and teaser of the film and confirmed the streaming date and platform.

Plot

The series aims to highlight the often-overlooked world of road accidents and crimes. It centres around a crime investigation team known as Traffic Crime Investigation (TCI), that delves into various bizarre road crimes and accidents. Cha Yeon Ho, Min So Hee and Lee Min Ki, all with similar goals, come together to form a team and work for the betterment of society.

Cast and production

The cast includes Lee Min Ki as Cha Yeon Ho, Heo Seong Tae as Jung Chae Man, Lee Cheol-ho as Woo Dong Gi, Kwak Sun Young as Min So Hee, Bek Hyunjin as Gu Gyeong Mo, Oh Dae Suk as So Byung Ki, Yu Seung-mok as Min Yong Gun, Lee Do Goon as Jo Seok Tae, Yang Jo-Ah as Yeom Bo Yeon, Kim Kwang Sik as Go Jae Deok, Oh Eui Shik as Lee Eui Shik, Lee Hyun Jae, Lee Na Eun and Joo Eun Tae.

Crash consists of 12 episodes and each episode will air every Monday and Tuesday. It is directed by Park Joon Woo. He is also popular for directing Doctor Detective.