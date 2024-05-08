Maxton Hall- The World Between Us OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform |

Maxton Hall-The World Between Us stars Harriet Herbig Matten and Damien Harrdung in the lead. The romantic drama consists of six episodes and is currently streaming on the OTT platform.

Where to watch Maxton Hall- The World Between Us?

The film is currently premiering on Amazon Prime Video and is available to watch in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and German (original) languages.

Plot

Maxton Hall-The World Between Us tells the story of a girl named Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig Matten), a scholarship student, who notices that the college is attended by the children of wealthy and powerful families.

She struggles to adjust to her new surroundings and the wealthy students but she soon discovers an explosive secret.

In the trailer, a charming and wealthy boy named James learns of the secret and offers Miss Matten money to keep quiet. However, she refuses, which leads to an argument between them.

Will Miss Matten reveal the secret of Maxton Hall? And what will happen if she does? The series promises to answer these questions.

Cast

Maxtoon Hall- The World Between Us features Harriet Herbig Matten as Ruby Bell, Sonja Weiber as Lydia Beaufort, Damian Harding as James Beaufort, Andrea Guo as Lin Wang, Fedja van Huet as Mortimer Beaufort, Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington, Ben Felipe as Cyril Vega, Martin Neuhaus as Angus Bell, Julia Maria Kohler as Helen Bell, Eidin Jalai, Clelia Sarto.

Production

The German series, which is based on Mona Kasten's book Save Me, is directed by Tarek Roehlinger and Martin Schreier.