Mother Of The Bride OTT Release Date: Everything About Story, Cast & Platform | Netflix

Mother of the Bride stars Brooke Sheilds, Benjamin Bratt and Miranda Cosgrove in the lead roles. The makers of the film have announced the release date of the upcoming film in May 2024.

Release date and platform of Mother of the Bride

Mother of the Bride will stream from May 9, 2024, on Netflix. The romantic drama is written by Robin Bernheim and Mark Waters has directed the film.

Plot

The film tells the story of Brooke Shields, who has a grown-up daughter. In the trailer, her daughter returns from London and reveals that she fell in love with a charming young man and wants to marry him in Thailand.

Brooke agrees, but things take a turn when she discovers that the groom-to-be is the same man who cheated on and hurt her in the past. What actions will Brooke take after discovering this?

How will her daughter react when she learns the truth? Will the marriage be a success? The trailer leaves out any hint of what might happen when the mother meets her former lover, adding to the suspense of the story.

Cast and production

The movie features a talented ensemble cast, with Brooke Shields leading the pack as Lana, Benjamin Bratt as Will, Miranda Cosgrove as Emma, Chad Michael Murray as Lucas, Rachael Harris as Janice, Sean Teale as RJ, Wilson Cruz as Scott, Dalip Sondhi as Harley, Tasneem Roc as Camala, Michael McDonald as Clay, Sean Teale as RJ, among others.

It is produced by Brad Krevoy under Living Films and MPCA. Travis Sittard did the editing and Ed Wuhas has done the cinematography.