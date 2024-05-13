Uncle Samsik OTT Release Date: Know About Cast, Plot & Platform |

Uncle Samsik boasts a stellar cast, with Byun Yo Han, Kang ho Song and Lee Kyu Hyung taking on the lead roles. Kang Ho Song is known for acting in popular movies like Oscar-winning film Parasite, Emergency Declaration, Snowpiercer and many more.

The drama, consisting of 16 episodes, is set to premiere on OTT in May, 2024.

Release date and platform of Uncle Samsik

The business drama will release on May 15, 2024. Disney+ Hotstar has already bought the streaming rights. Disney+ Hotstar has given confirmation on social media regarding the release date and streaming platform. The series will also be available on Hulu.

Plot

The drama is set in 1960s South Korea and follows the story of a successful businessman named Kim San and Uncle Samsik. Kim San has a vision to transform his country into a modern industrial hub and as he sets out on his journey, he meets a middle-aged man named Uncle Samsik.

Uncle Samsik expresses interest in Kim San's vision, offers to help him, and says they have similar goals. Kim San, unaware of Uncle Samsik's true intentions, agrees to join him. However, the trailer reveals that Kim San eventually realises that Uncle Samsik has ulterior motives and is not genuinely interested in helping him.

Cast and Production of Uncle Samsik

The series features talented Kang Ho Song as Uncle Samsik, Byun Yo-han as Kim San, Jin Ki-Joo as Joo Yeo-jin, Seo Hyeon-woo as Jung Han-min, Oh Kwang-rok as Joo In-tae, Kim Min-Jae as Yoo Yeon-cheol, Koo Seong-hwan as Gu Hae-jun, Ryu Tae-ho as Choi Han-rim and Kim Yool-ho, among others. The K-drama was written and directed by Shin Yeon-shick and made under a budget of ₩ 40 billion.