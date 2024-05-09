The Marsh King's Daughter OTT Release Date: Know About Storyline, Cast & Platform | A still from the trailer

The Marsh King's Daughter features Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn in the lead roles. The film was released in theaters on November 3, 2023, and proved to be a great success. The movie garnered a positive response from critics as well as the audience. Now, the thriller is all set to stream digitally.

Release date and platform of The Marsh King's Daughter

The film is slated to release on May 10, 2024. If you have missed watching the movie in the theatres, you can watch it on Lionsgate Play. However, in India, only those who are premium members of the streaming platform, can watch the film.

Lionsgate Play shared the trailer of The Marsh King's Daughter on social media and informed that the film will be available in Hindi and English.

When her father escapes prison, a young mother confronts her haunting past as his captive child. Now, driven by maternal instinct, she's determined to protect her daughters at any cost. 🌿🔍 #TheMarshKingsDaughter #TrailerOutNow #lionsgateplay pic.twitter.com/lk644NRAau — Lionsgate Play (@lionsgateplayIN) May 8, 2024

Plot

The film portrays the story of Helena, a woman who was abducted by her father at a young age and trained to endure challenging situations. She eventually escapes from her father's grasp, builds a new life and becomes a mother.

However, her world turns upside down when she discovers that her father has been released from prison and threatens to take her daughter away. Helena is terrified and doesn't know what to do.

Can she protect her beloved daughter? The film reveals how she confronts this situation and what she does to keep her daughter safe.

Cast and production

The film features Daisy Ridley as Helena, Ben Mendelsohn as Jacob, Yanna McIntosh as Agent Lorna Illing, Joey Carson as Marigold, Garrett Hedlund as Stephen, Gil Birmingham as Clark Bekkum, Caren Pistorius as Beth.

It is directed by Neil Burger and produced by Mark L Smith, Teddy Schwarzman and Kieth Redmon under STX films, Anonymous Content and Black Bear Pictures.