'Kangana Ranaut Go Back': HP Congress Workers Show Black Flags To BJP Candidate During Her Lahaul & Spiti Visit (VIDEO) | Photo Via X

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, now a political candidate from Mandi, is contesting on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

During her recent visit to Lahaul & Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, several Congress workers showed black flags, while some chanted 'Kangana Ranaut go back' today (May 20).

Check out the video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharing the video, news agency ANI wrote, "#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Congress workers showed black flags and raised slogans against BJP Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut during her visit to Kaza of Lahaul & Spiti district today. Kangana Ranaut along with former CM & LoP Jairam Thakur addressed a public rally in Kaza today. The state votes in the last phase of Lok Sbaha elections on June 1."

Meanwhile, recently, Kangana stated that she would quit Bollywood after winning the Lok Sabha elections. The Queen actress said that the film world is a lie and everything is fake. Calling it a glossy world, she said that she is a very passionate person.

"I never wanted to do a job because I had to. Even in films I start writing, and when I get bored of playing a role, I direct or produce, so I have a very fertile mind and I want to be passionately engaged," said Kangana.

Read Also Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Release Date Postponed Again Amid Lok Sabha Campaign

On the work front, Kangana will be next in Emergency, where she will play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film, which was previously scheduled for release on June 14, has been postponed due to her ongoing political campaigns.