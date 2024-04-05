 'All Those Giving Me Gyan..': Kangana Ranaut Defends Her Subhash Chandra Bose 1st PM Comment
Kangana had said that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was India's first Prime Minister during an interview in a news channel's summit recently.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat | X

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Friday (April 5) defended her comment in which she had said that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was India's first Prime Minister during an interview in a news channel's summit recently.

Kangana took to X and advised all those trying to troll her for her comment to polish their general knowledge.

Kangana also said that she has "written, directed and acted in a film called Emergency which revolves around Nehru family" and that what she said was "way ahead of the IQs" of those trolling her.

"The joke is on you and it’s a lame one!! (yawn)," said Kangana in her post on X.

"All those who are giving me gyan on first PM of Bharata do read this screen shot here’s some general knowledge for the beginners, all those geniuses who are asking me to get some education must know that I have written, acted, directed a film called Emergency which primarily revolves around Nehru family so no mansplaining please If I speak way ahead of your IQ you assume I must be uninformed, well the joke is on you and it’s a lame one!! (yawn)," said Kangana in her post on X.

