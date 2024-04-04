VIRAL VIDEO: Kangana Ranaut TROLLED For Calling Subhash Chandra Bose Independent India's 1st Prime Minister, Check Comments

Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat | X

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, also the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Himachal, called Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as independent India's first Prime Minister. Kangana Ranaut was interviewed by anchor Navika Kumar at the Times Now Summit when she made the bizarre claim. The video was shared by Congress leader BV Srinivas, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and others on social media.

It is not that anchor and host Navika Kumar did not try to correct Kangana Ranaut. However, when Navika Kumar said that Subhash Chandra Bose was not the first Prime Minister of independent India, Kangana retorted saying, "Then why was he not? Why?"

A short clip of Kangana's claims at the Times Now summit went viral after Congress leader BV Srinivas shared the video on X (formerly Twitter).

Though the video is hardly 15 seconds long, the actual interview involving Kangana at the Times Now Summit was close to 50 minutes long. Kangana in the interview shared her thoughts and spoke about her recent plunge in politics as well.

"Vote for educated and sensible people"

Former Delhi Commission For Women chairperson and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal shared the video of Kangana and reacted, "Vote for educated and sensible people."

Actor Prakash Raj also commented on Kangana's claims. "Clowns of Supreme Joker’s Party… what a Disgrace," he wrote in his post retweeting the video.

Kangana's entry in politics

Kangana Ranaut, who had expressed her appetite for electoral politics and never shied away from sharing her thoughts on political issues of the day, formally made an entry in politics after she was named by the BJP as its candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana has been campaigning in Himachal and has hit out at the Congress multiple times. Her campaigns have been receiving enthusiastic response from the people. However, it remains to be seen if the popularity on ground will translate into votes.