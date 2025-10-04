 Guru Tegh Bahadur Anniversary: Punjab To Hold First-Ever Assembly Session At Anandpur Sahib On Nov 24
Briefing the newspersons in the context, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday said that a series of programmes, including nagar kirtans, kirtan darbars, light and sound show, drone shows and major religious gatherings at Anandpur Sahib, will be held to mark the martyrdom anniversary.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Guru Tegh Bahadur Anniversary: Punjab To Hold First-Ever Assembly Session At Anandpur Sahib On Nov 24 | X/ @DRSUMITSINGHPHD

Chandigarh: The Punjab government will be holding a special assembly session at Anandpur Sahib, district Ropar, on November 24 to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh  Bahadur.

It is for the first time in the state that a special assembly session was proposed to be held outside the state capital – Chandigarh.

Briefing the newspersons in the context, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday said that a series of programmes, including nagar kirtans, kirtan darbars, light and sound show, drone shows and major religious gatherings at Anandpur Sahib, will be held to mark the martyrdom anniversary.

The programmes will be started with the four nagar Kirtans to be commenced from different parts of the country - one will begin from Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir), on November 18 from Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi. Other three will originate from Malwa (Faridkot and Bathinda), and the Majha and Doaba regions. All four processions will converge at Anandpur Sahib on the evening of November 22.

He said that the official commencement of the events will be marked by an Ardaas at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi on October 25, followed by a kirtan darbar the same evening at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, Delhi. The primary celebrations will then shift to Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 25. A tent City would be established to accommodate over 10,000 devotees daily from November 19 to 30.

Bains further said that Punjab's first-ever large-scale drone shows depicting the Guru's life and martyrdom, and a special nagar kirtan from Kiratpur Sahib will be organised.

Furthermore, from November 1 to 18, all 23 districts of Punjab will host light and sound shows focusing on the lives of the 9th Guru and his disciples.

