UP: 2 Students Killed, Several Injured In Blast At Coaching Centre In Farrukhabad - VIDEO

ANI

Farrukhabad: A tragic incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, where two students were killed and at least ten others injured after a powerful blast tore through a coaching centre near Satanpur Mandi, according to the police. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, where doctors confirmed two deaths.

The explosion occurred around 11 AM in the Kadri Gate police station area. The force of the blast reduced the building to rubble, injuring those inside. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the site.

During the incident, those studying on the first floor included 10-year-old Abhay, 10-year-old Nikhil, 12-year-old Nikhil, 14-year-old Anshul, 13-year-old Ayush Yadav, 14-year-old Abhay Rajput,17-year-old Prabhat, 25-year-old Akash Saxena, 12-year-old Ridam Yadav, 13-year-old Anshika Gupta and 24-year-old Akash Kashyap.

Preliminary information suggests that the blast was caused by an excessive concentration of methane gas in the septic tank located in the basement of the coaching centre. A case has been filed and a detailed probe is underway.

Methane is a highly flammable gas and its accumulation in confined spaces such as septic tanks can pose a major risk if not properly ventilated.

The impact of the explosion was so severe that walls and concrete slabs were thrown several metres away, and an iron grille was found nearly 150 metres from the blast site. Several vehicles parked outside the building were also damaged.

According to locals, the sound of the explosion was heard several kilometres away, creating panic in the area.

CM Yogi Adityanath Directs Authorities

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and directed authorities to expedite relief operations and ensure that thosed injured receive prompt medical treatment and care.

Farrukhabad police said the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be known. Forensic experts have been called in to examine the debris.