'You Are No One': Heated Exchange Between Model & Hindu Group Member For Disrupting Miss Rishikesh Auditions - VIDEO

Heated Exchange Between Model & Hindu Group Member For Disrupting Miss Rishikesh Auditions | X

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: In a shocking incident, a fashion show audition organised at a hotel in Uttarakhand's Dehradun was disrupted by Hindu organisation in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, after which a heated argument erupted between the Hindu group member and a model who present at the venue for the auditions. A video of the heated exchange is being widely shared on social media and the video shows that the model courageously confronts the worker in the argument.

The Hindu organisation created a scene and demanded that the audition be stopped over their objection to Western attire. However, the girls present at the spot responded in the same tone and strongly defended their stance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per reports, few models were walking the ramp allegedly in western outfits and showcasing their talent. In the middle of the auditions, members of the Hindu Raksha Sangathan reached the venue and demanded that the event should be stopped. They claimed that the show was against the Indian culture and traditions.

A video has surfaced on social media which shows that a heated argument erupted between the Hindu Raksha Sangathan's member and a model who was present at the venue.

The model showed daring and confronted the worker, stating that he is no one to stop the show like this. She also asked him to shut down the cigarette and liquor shops instead of trying to stop the fashion show auditions. They said that they participated in the event with their parent's permission. The member asked all the models sitting on a sofa to go home and stop the event, however, the girls did not listen to him and insisted to continue with the show and asked him to leave the venue.

The woman also said, "You can't break someone's passion." To which the member replied "This is not our culture." He also said that wearing short dresses is against Indian culture. The woman then replied, "You are no one telling this. Who are you?" The organisers then raised a point stating that the girls do not have any problem, neither their parents have any problem, then who are they to interrupt the show like this.

A chaos erupted as the members were allegedly creating ruckus at the venue, after which the organisers informed the police and the police had to arrive at the spot to calm the situation and bring it under control.

As per reports from Bhaskar Digital, Hindu Raksha Sangathan said that Rishikesh is a holy city and allowing young women to walk the ramp in short dresses is an insult to traditions. On the other hand, the club has dismissed the protest and said that it was only a simple audition for a fashion show.