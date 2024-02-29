Navi Mumbai: Former Intel Head Avtar Saini Killed After Speeding Cab Rams Him While Cycling; Driver Booked

Wikipedia

Navi Mumbai: Avtar Saini, 68-year-old, former Intel India head was hit and killed by a speeding cab while cycling on Palm Beach Road in Nerul. Saini was also associated with designing Intel 386 and Intel 486 microprocessors in India. He also designed the Pentium processor.

Saini, a resident of Chembur, was hit by the vehicle in between Nerul junction and NRI-Seawoods signal at around 5.50 am on Wednesday. He was rushed to D Y Patil Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. According to the members of a cyclists group who were accompanying Saini, he drifted from the road when the speeding cab collided with him sustaining fatal injuries.

According to a report in The Times of India, Inspector Of NRI coastal police, Satish Kadam confirmed that Hrishikesh Kadam was booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. Although the accused is not been arrested yet. The accused is also served with a notice under CrPC for him to co-operate with the investigation, and to remain present in the court when the chargesheet was filed. Saini's body was sent for post-mortem.

According to a report, members of the cycling group said that Saini was a active member of the Chembur Amateur Cycling group for the past 10 years. Saini is survived by a son and daughter who live in the US. Saini's wife died three years ago.

The current president of Intel India, Gokul V Subramanian, took to social to and condoled Saini's death, "At Intel, we are saddened by the demise of former country manager & director Intel South Asia, Avtar Saini. Avtar played a key role in setting up Intel R&D center in India."

"He had an illustrious career at Intel from 1982 to 2004 during which he was instrumental in the design of several processors," he said on a LinkedIn post.

The incident, comes less than a year since the death of runner Rajalakshmi Vijay on Worli seaface, where she was rammed by a speeding car on the morning of March 19, 2023.