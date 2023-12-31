Police Arrest And Parade Vandals Responsible For Vehicle Rampage In Yerwada's Lakshmi Nagar Area |

The police successfully arrested and paraded accused involved in the recent vandalism of 20 to 25 vehicles in the Lakshminagar area of Yerwada, official informed on Sunday.

The arrested suspects are identified as Avinash Shinde alias Sukya (23 years old, residing in Jai Jawannagar, Yerawada) and Mangesh Kalokhe alias Ghulya (21 years old, residing in Laxminagar, Yerawada).

The incident occurred on Monday midnight when Sukya, Ghulya, and their accomplices created havoc in the Lakshminagar area, brandishing knives and koytas (billhooks). The gang targeted and damaged numerous vehicles, including rickshaws, tempos, cars, and two-wheelers, amounting to 20 to 25 vehicles. Following the vandalism, the gang threatened and abused residents who came out of their houses, causing fear and panic in the neighborhood.

Responding swiftly, the police arrested Sukya and Ghulya, while the search for Juned Ejaz Shaikh (21 years old) and Nikhil Shinde alias Body Nikya (19 years old), who managed to escape, is ongoing. The arrests were carried out by Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Kadam, Police Inspector Kanchan Jadhav, Sub-Inspector Ankush Dombale, and the Yerwada Police Station staff.

Residents expressed satisfaction with the police action, and efforts continue to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the disturbing incident.