Murlidhar Mohol: Lack Of Coordination Between Irrigation Dept And PMC Behind Pune Floods | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol on Friday blamed the lack of coordination between the Maharashtra government's Irrigation Department and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the recent flood-like situation in the city. The Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation made these remarks during a media interaction following a review meeting on the flood situation and the measures taken.



Mohol said that heavy rainfall in the Khadakwasla dam catchment area and Pune City significantly contributed to the flooding. Despite the severity of the weather, no red alert was issued for Pune. The Irrigation Department failed to provide timely information on the release of water from the Khadakwasla dam to the PMC and police administration, which led to the ensuing chaos, he stated.





"Historically, Pune city experiences a flood-like situation only when more than 40,000 cusecs of water is released from the Khadakwasla dam. On Thursday, the water release exceeded 40,000 cusecs. I have learned that the release started at 25,000 cusecs on Wednesday night, increased to 40,000 cusecs, and was further raised to 55,000 cusecs early Thursday morning, which led to water entering residential areas," Mohol explained.



He added, "Given the release of more than 40,000 cusecs of water, there should have been proper communication and coordination between the Irrigation Department and PMC to ensure that residents in low-lying areas were evacuated to safety. The lack of coordination exacerbated the situation."

Read Also Duo Held For Defrauding Pune Travel Company Of ₹1.35 Crore With Fake Documents





Mohol assured that there would be a detailed inquiry into the actions of the concerned officials, and those found at fault would face consequences. "No one will be spared," he said.



To provide relief to flood victims in the next two to three days, a meeting will be convened with the police, MSEDCL, and civic bodies to arrange for sanitation, drinking water, medicines, and evacuation facilities in case of power supply interruptions. Additionally, a thorough assessment will be conducted to gauge the damage. An initial assistance of ₹5,000 will be provided, with further aid determined based on the extent of the damage. Besides, 16 teams have been deployed to the affected areas for this purpose, Mohol concluded.