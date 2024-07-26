 Pune Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Very Heavy Rain In Ghat Areas Until July End
Temperatures are also likely to drop to 21-22 degrees Celsius, giving residents a chill in the air

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Pune Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Very Heavy Rain In Ghat Areas Until July End | PTI Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Pune's ghat areas until the end of July.

According to the bulletin issued by the IMD, the city will experience a cloudy sky with a few spells of light to moderate rain, whereas heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places in the ghat areas.

Temperatures are also likely to drop to 21-22 degrees Celsius, giving residents a chill in the air.

article-image

Meanwhile, heavy rains wreaked havoc in Pune on Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in at least six rain-related fatalities and inundating low-lying areas.

Additionally, 15 animals perished after being tied in a cowshed near the riverbed, which was submerged for hours.

