 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Biker’s Head Gets Stuck Between Bus Stand Railings After Late-Night Crash On Wakad-Hinjawadi Road - VIDEO
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Biker's Head Gets Stuck Between Bus Stand Railings After Late-Night Crash On Wakad-Hinjawadi Road - VIDEO

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Biker’s Head Gets Stuck Between Bus Stand Railings After Late-Night Crash On Wakad-Hinjawadi Road - VIDEO

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Biker’s Head Gets Stuck Between Bus Stand Railings After Late-Night Crash On Wakad-Hinjawadi Road - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A weird yet severe collision took place in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad late in the wee hours of Thursday. A biker was driving through the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route on the Wakad Bhosari BRTS Road. Collided on the Wakad lane as he was going towards Hinjawadi. He hit a PMPML bus stand, and the impact was so severe, his head was stuck between the railings of the bus stand.

According to reports, the driver has been identified as Ajit Laxman Kadu (32, Pimpri). Wakad Police said that Kadu was allegedly driving at a high speed, which resulted in him losing control. At night, he hit the Kaspate Wasti PMPML bus stand with him still on the bike. The impact of this collision was his damaged bike falling sideways, and Kadu went into the railings of the bus stand.

A video of the aftermath of the accident is currently going viral on social media, where Kadu, surrounded by cops, is struggling to get his head out.

The cops did finally manage to get his head out of the railings of the PMPML bus stand with the help of bystanders. Wakad Police said the biker was not wearing a helmet, and if he had been wearing one, the state of injury could have been prevented.

Air India Express Expands Network As Nagpur Added, New Abu Dhabi Flights From Delhi And Pune
A case of reckless driving has been registered. Police are investigating whether the injured biker was drunk driving or not. He was taken to the hospital and is undergoing treatment for head trauma.

