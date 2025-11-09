 Air India Express Expands Network As Nagpur Added, New Abu Dhabi Flights From Delhi And Pune
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 06:02 AM IST
Air India Express has added Nagpur to its growing network and will commence twice-daily flights between Nagpur and Bengaluru from December 1. The airline will also launch new international services to Abu Dhabi from Delhi and Pune starting December 2.

Expanding Domestic Reach

With the addition of Nagpur, Air India Express has introduced five new stations in the last two months, bringing the total number of destinations on its network to 60.

From December 1, the Nagpur–Bengaluru route will operate two flights daily — a 10 am departure from Nagpur reaching Bengaluru at 12:05 pm, and a 9:05 pm departure arriving at 11:10 pm.
The return flights from Bengaluru will depart at 7:25 am (arriving Nagpur 9:30 am) and 6:30 pm (arriving 8:35 pm).

Strengthening Presence in Maharashtra

The airline aims to enhance its footprint in Maharashtra through its new destination in Nagpur. Air India Express currently operates over 130 weekly flights from Mumbai and over 90 weekly flights from Pune.

Additionally, the airline will commence operations from Navi Mumbai, offering 35 weekly flights to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Boosting Gulf Connectivity

Air India Express is also expanding its Gulf network with new services to Abu Dhabi. Starting December 2, the carrier will operate four weekly flights between Delhi and Abu Dhabi and three weekly flights between Pune and Abu Dhabi.

Maharashtra’s Cultural Legacy Takes Flight

Air India Express Aircraft Livery Features Maharashtra's Rich Artistry
Three brand-new Air India Express aircraft now feature liveries inspired by Maharashtra’s traditional art forms — Himroo, Paithani, and Warli.
This initiative is part of the airline’s ‘Tales of India’ campaign, which celebrates India’s rich cultural heritage by showcasing over 50 indigenous art forms from 25 states.

“The initiative brings to life the state’s diverse craftsmanship and storytelling traditions through unique aircraft designs,” said a spokesperson for the airline.

