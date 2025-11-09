MSHRC Pulls Up Worli Police For Alleged Custodial Torture Of Carpenter, Orders Probe By Mumbai Police Commissioner | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has strongly reprimanded the Worli Police over allegations of custodial torture, humiliation, and threats inflicted upon a local carpenter, Harikaran Sharma, during his detention in a theft case. Expressing severe displeasure over the “casual manner” in which the internal inquiry was conducted, the Commission directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to personally submit a detailed report.

Wife Alleges Brutal Assault at Police Station

The case dates back to November 2024, when Anita Harikaran Sharma lodged a complaint with the MSHRC, alleging that police officials attached to Worli Police Station brutally assaulted her husband after detaining him as a suspect in the alleged theft of gold ornaments from a client’s house where he had been working as a carpenter.

‘Beaten with Belts and Kicks to Force Confession’

According to the complaint, Sharma was taken into custody where Police Sub-Inspector Santosh Kale and two other officers allegedly used abusive language and beat him with belts and kicks to extract a confession. Despite his repeated pleas of innocence, he was reportedly assaulted for nearly 30 minutes.

The complaint further stated that Sharma’s son, after learning of his father’s detention, called the police control room (100) around 6:30 p.m. seeking help, but no action was taken by the authorities.

Commission Criticises ‘Casual Inquiry’

During the hearing, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Prakash Tukaram Sutar of Worli Police Station appeared before the Commission and submitted a report signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III). However, the Commission noted that the report failed to address or explain the key allegations raised by the complainant.

“It is shocking to note that there is no whisper or explanation in the report about the alleged events of the incident. The entire inquiry appears to have been conducted in a very casual manner,” the Commission observed.

Non-Functional CCTV Raises Serious Concerns

The Commission also expressed alarm over the revelation that CCTV cameras at Worli Police Station were not functional, with repairs initiated only after the incident. The order stated “This fact itself indicates the casual manner in which the Police is implementing the directives of the Apex Court mandating CCTV installation and functionality in all police stations.”

Commissioner Ordered to Submit Detailed Report

The Mumbai Police Commissioner has been directed to explain the failure in ensuring functional CCTV surveillance and to clarify why the Deputy Commissioner of Police did not take immediate steps for their maintenance. The MSHRC has sought a comprehensive report on the inquiry, stressing the need for accountability and adherence to Supreme Court-mandated guidelines on custodial safety.