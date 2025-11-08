Rotary’s 'Service Week' Celebrates Unsung Heroes And Specially-Abled Talent Across Mumbai

Rotary Club of District 3141 observed its annual ‘Service Week’ with a series of humanitarian initiatives across Mumbai. The week-long celebration included blood donation drives, health and eye camps, environmental efforts, literacy programmes, and senior citizens’ welfare projects, reaffirming Rotary’s enduring commitment to community service.

‘Smiles and Sunshine’: A Morning of Joy at Nehru Science Centre

As part of the celebrations, ‘Smiles and Sunshine’ a special event for the specially abled was held at Mumbai’s Nehru Science Centre on Friday. Organised by the Rotary Club of District 3141, the event showcased exceptional performances by children with visual, physical, and intellectual challenges, who captivated audiences with music, dance, and boundless enthusiasm.

Participants from institutions such as Kamla Mehta School for the Blind, Society for the Education of the Challenged, Society for the Vocational Rehabilitation of the Retarded, ADAPT (Able Disabled All People Together), and Rotary Sanskardham School performed with remarkable confidence and joy, proving that ability shines brighter than limitation.

A major highlight of the event was Bandenawaz, a gifted foot artist, who painted live during the function. His artworks were later presented to dignitaries, including Rotary International President Francesco Arezzo, District Governor Dr Manish Motwani, and Noopur Desai, President of Rotary Club of Bombay Pier.

Vocational Awards: Honouring Mumbai’s Unsung Heroes

Continuing the spirit of service, Rotary hosted the Vocational Awards Ceremony on November 7 at Y B Chavan Centre, attended by over 400 guests. The event recognised 15 outstanding individuals across diverse fields such as healthcare, sanitation, education, innovation, and community resilience embodying Rotary’s guiding principle of ‘Service Above Self’.

Over 40 Rotary presidents participated in the ‘Honouring Our Unsung Heroes’ event, applauding the quiet achievers whose contributions have strengthened communities and inspired compassion.

“Mumbai doesn’t just move it beats. And tonight, we honour the people who keep that heartbeat alive,” said Zainab Patel, the evening’s anchor and script curator.

Adding a melodic touch, ‘The Tuning Folks’ a band of doctors performed soulful renditions that captivated the audience and perfectly concluded an evening of gratitude and inspiration.