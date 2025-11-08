Outrage In Vasai Over Plan To Shift Dahisar Toll Plaza To Sasunavghar; Protesters Clash With Minister During Site Visit

Pratap Sarnaik Inspects Dahisar Toll Plaza (Representative Image) | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra: The proposed relocation of Mumbai’s Dahisar Toll Plaza to Sasunavghar in Vasai has triggered massive opposition from local residents and the Bhoomiputra Foundation, who staged a protest during Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik’s inspection visit on Saturday.

While Mira-Bhayandar residents have welcomed the idea, hoping it will ease long-standing congestion at Dahisar, Vasai locals have condemned the move, alleging that the government is attempting to shift the burden onto their region. Protesters declared that they would not allow the toll plaza to be built on Vasai’s land under any circumstances.

Protesters Question Government Priorities

The relocation plan traces back to an announcement by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who said the move would decongest Mumbai’s northern entry point. However, with no final site approval, the relocation initially scheduled for November 8 has now been postponed again.

When Minister Sarnaik, accompanied by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, visited Sasunavghar, he faced strong resistance from Congress leader Vijay Patil, Bhoomiputra Foundation president Sushant Patil, and hundreds of angry villagers. Protesters shouted slogans against NHAI, demanding that the toll be scrapped instead of shifted, and questioned the government’s priorities.

“People are dying in traffic every day, and the only discussion is about shifting the toll,” said one protester, urging authorities to repair roads, fill potholes, and improve traffic flow instead of spending resources on relocation.

Legal and Administrative Hurdles

Opponents also raised jurisdictional concerns, pointing out that the Dahisar Toll Plaza currently falls under the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), whereas the Versova Bridge route is managed by the NHAI. Under current norms, a toll plaza cannot be relocated across authorities, they argued, making the move legally questionable.

New Deadline Set Amid Contractor Delays

Following the missed November 8 deadline, Sarnaik announced a revised relocation date of November 13, attributing the delay to toll contractor inefficiency. He said strict directions had been issued to ensure completion within the new timeline.

“The government is committed to reducing the difficulties faced by citizens and drivers,” Sarnaik stated, adding that the temporary relocation is aimed at providing immediate relief to Mira-Bhayandar commuters, while a permanent site will be finalized after NHAI’s formal approval.