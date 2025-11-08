 Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Drive To Appoint Student ‘Environment Ambassadors’ Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Municipal Corporation Launches Drive To Appoint Student ‘Environment Ambassadors’ Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0

Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Drive To Appoint Student ‘Environment Ambassadors’ Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a special awareness campaign in city schools to select student ‘Environment Ambassadors’ under the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0, an initiative aimed at strengthening environmental conservation efforts and promoting sustainable living.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation launches campaign to appoint student ‘Environment Ambassadors’ under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0 to promote sustainability and climate awareness | File Photo

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a special awareness campaign in city schools to select student ‘Environment Ambassadors’ under the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0, an initiative aimed at strengthening environmental conservation efforts and promoting sustainable living.

The campaign, focused on spreading awareness among students about environmental protection, climate change, and cleanliness. The interactive sessions were conducted on November 6 at Municipal Schools No. 11 and 2, and on November 7 at Schools No. 7 and 4.

Students to Participate in Tree Plantation and Cleanliness Drives

During the sessions, students were briefed on key topics such as climate literacy, waste management, and the role of youth in building a sustainable future. Following the sessions, selected students from each school were appointed as ‘Environment Ambassadors’, who will now actively support the civic body in tree plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns, and awareness programs across Panvel.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Summons Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, 5 Others In Azad Maidan Protest Case; Ask Them To Appear On November 10
Mumbai Police Summons Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, 5 Others In Azad Maidan Protest Case; Ask Them To Appear On November 10
‘Scientific Information Must Be Verified Before Sharing': Nobel Laureate Dr Venkatraman Ramakrishnan
‘Scientific Information Must Be Verified Before Sharing': Nobel Laureate Dr Venkatraman Ramakrishnan
'A Statesman Blessed With Towering Vision And Intellect': PM Modi Greets LK Advani On 97th Birthday
'A Statesman Blessed With Towering Vision And Intellect': PM Modi Greets LK Advani On 97th Birthday
Punjab Police Arrest 2 In Italy-Based NRI’s Murder In Amritsar; Recover 5 Weapons Linked To Khalistan Liberation Force
Punjab Police Arrest 2 In Italy-Based NRI’s Murder In Amritsar; Recover 5 Weapons Linked To Khalistan Liberation Force

Deputy Commissioner Urges Schools to Join Initiative

Deputy Commissioner (Environment) Swarup Kharge appealed to all schools and colleges in the municipal area to join the initiative, highlighting that the campaign seeks to nurture environmentally responsible citizens among the younger generation.

“Through these student ambassadors, we aim to create long-term awareness and instill sustainable habits early in life,” Kharge said.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Bamboo Plantation Drive To Boost Urban Green Cover
article-image

PMC’s Drive Aligns with State’s Environmental Vision

The Panvel civic body has been conducting a series of initiatives under the Majhi Vasundhara campaign, aligning with the state government’s broader vision of environmental stewardship and climate resilience.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police Summons Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, 5 Others In Azad Maidan Protest Case;...

Mumbai Police Summons Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, 5 Others In Azad Maidan Protest Case;...

‘Scientific Information Must Be Verified Before Sharing': Nobel Laureate Dr Venkatraman...

‘Scientific Information Must Be Verified Before Sharing': Nobel Laureate Dr Venkatraman...

Mumbai News: 28 Passengers Safely Evacuated After Smoke From Shivshahi ST Bus AC Unit Causes Panic...

Mumbai News: 28 Passengers Safely Evacuated After Smoke From Shivshahi ST Bus AC Unit Causes Panic...

Outrage In Vasai Over Plan To Shift Dahisar Toll Plaza To Sasunavghar; Protesters Clash With...

Outrage In Vasai Over Plan To Shift Dahisar Toll Plaza To Sasunavghar; Protesters Clash With...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Drive To Appoint Student ‘Environment Ambassadors’ Under...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Drive To Appoint Student ‘Environment Ambassadors’ Under...