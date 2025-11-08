Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Drive To Appoint Student ‘Environment Ambassadors’ Under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0

Panvel Municipal Corporation launches campaign to appoint student ‘Environment Ambassadors’ under Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0 to promote sustainability and climate awareness | File Photo

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a special awareness campaign in city schools to select student ‘Environment Ambassadors’ under the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 6.0, an initiative aimed at strengthening environmental conservation efforts and promoting sustainable living.

The campaign, focused on spreading awareness among students about environmental protection, climate change, and cleanliness. The interactive sessions were conducted on November 6 at Municipal Schools No. 11 and 2, and on November 7 at Schools No. 7 and 4.

Students to Participate in Tree Plantation and Cleanliness Drives

During the sessions, students were briefed on key topics such as climate literacy, waste management, and the role of youth in building a sustainable future. Following the sessions, selected students from each school were appointed as ‘Environment Ambassadors’, who will now actively support the civic body in tree plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns, and awareness programs across Panvel.

Deputy Commissioner Urges Schools to Join Initiative

Deputy Commissioner (Environment) Swarup Kharge appealed to all schools and colleges in the municipal area to join the initiative, highlighting that the campaign seeks to nurture environmentally responsible citizens among the younger generation.

“Through these student ambassadors, we aim to create long-term awareness and instill sustainable habits early in life,” Kharge said.

PMC’s Drive Aligns with State’s Environmental Vision

The Panvel civic body has been conducting a series of initiatives under the Majhi Vasundhara campaign, aligning with the state government’s broader vision of environmental stewardship and climate resilience.

