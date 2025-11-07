Palghar Crime: Naigaon Police Nab 2 With 1.6 Kg Ganja Worth ₹36,600 In Vasai, Case Registered Under NDPS Act

Naigaon Police seized over 1.6 kg of ganja and arrested two accused during a raid near Ramwadi, Vasai | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Naigaon Police successfully arrested two individuals — a man and a woman — for possessing and attempting to sell ganja (cannabis) in Vasai. The seized contraband weighs 1.668 kilograms and is valued at approximately ₹36,600.

Swift Action Following Tip-Off

According to the police, on November 6, 2025, Sub-Inspector Ganesh Kekan received a tip-off about illegal drug activity near Solapur Baba Dargah, Ramwadi, Goratpada, Chinchoti.

Acting swiftly under the guidance of senior officers, a team led by Police Inspector Abhijeet Madke and officers Sachin Oelekar, Sachin Mohite, and others, laid a trap and detained the suspects.

Accused Identified As Local Residents

The accused have been identified as Sushma Pappu Vishwakarma (30) and Pappu Rajnath Vishwakarma (35), both residents of Ramwadi, Vasai. They are originally from Gopalpur village, Machhishahar, Mirganj Bazar, near Jarauna Station, Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

Ganja And Mobile Phone Seized

During the search, police recovered 1.668 kg of ganja and a mobile phone, collectively valued at ₹51,600. The accused were unable to provide valid documentation for the possession of the narcotic substance.

Case Registered Under NDPS Act

A case has been registered at Naigaon Police Station under sections 8(c), 20(b), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Also Watch:

Police Vow To Continue Anti-Narcotics Drive

Police officials said that strict action will continue against those involved in drug trafficking in the Vasai-Virar region, as part of ongoing efforts to curb narcotics-related crimes.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/