 Mumbai News: 28 Passengers Safely Evacuated After Smoke From Shivshahi ST Bus AC Unit Causes Panic In Matunga
Around 28 passengers were safely evacuated after a minor incident on a Shivshahi State Transport (ST) bus in Matunga on Saturday evening. Initial reports suggested a fire had broken out, but officials from the ST department later clarified that no fire had occurred.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
Smoke from the AC unit of a Shivshahi ST bus on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Matunga caused panic among passengers; all 28 were safely evacuated | File Photo

Smoke emanating from the bus's air conditioning unit had created panic among the passengers and the driver. The situation was quickly brought under control, preventing any major mishap.

Driver Acted Swiftly After Spotting Smoke from AC Unit

According to fire officials, an incident occurred on a bus traveling from Dadar to Pune Station around 6 pm on Saturday. While the bus was on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, opposite Matunga Police Station, the driver noticed smoke emanating from the AC unit on the roof.

He immediately pulled the bus aside, stopped the emergency supply to the AC unit, and alerted the authorities. "All 28 passengers were safely evacuated from the bus and the fire was extinguished immediately," said an official.

ST Officials Confirm No Fire, No Injuries Reported

A senior official of ST clarified, "There was no fire, but smoke from the AC unit, combined with the closed windows, caused panic among the passengers. No one was injured, and the bus is in good condition. Alternative arrangements have been made for all passengers to continue their journey."

