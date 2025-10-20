Mumbai Tragedy: 57-Year-Old Woman Killed As Speeding ST Bus Hits Motorcycle In Sion East; Case Registered Against Driver

Speeding ST bus collides with motorcycle in Sion East, killing 57-year-old Shakilabanu Ansari | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: A 57-year-old woman died in a tragic road accident after a speeding ST bus collided with a motorcycle on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Sion East on Sunday night October 19. The deceased has been identified as Shakilabanu Mohammad Salim Ansari, a resident of Jacob Circle, Byculla.

Accident Details

According to the FIR registered by Sion police, the incident occurred around 8:20 PM when the victim was returning home along with her son and grandson after visiting a relative in Kurla.

Victim and Family Details

The complainant, Mohammad Salman Ansari, 28, stated that he had taken his mother Shakilabanu and his son Armaan to meet his elder sister who resides in LIG Colony, Kurla (W).

The trio was returning home on a Bajaj Avenger 220 motorcycle (MH 01 CL 1396), with Salman riding, Armaan seated in front, and Shakilabanu riding pillion.

Cause of Accident

While they were traveling on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Sion East, an MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) bus (MH 14 KQ 9379), allegedly speeding, attempted to overtake them from behind. During the overtaking, the bus brushed against the handlebar of the motorcycle, causing Salman to lose control.

Injuries and Death

Salman and his son fell to the left side of the road, while Shakilabanu fell to the right. She sustained severe injuries and lost consciousness. The bus driver, identified as Avadhut Maruti Patil,36, a resident of Songe, Kagal, District Kolhapur, reportedly stopped briefly at the spot but, fled before the police arrived.

Hospitalisation and Investigation

Salman, with the help of local residents, rushed his injured mother to the Sion Hospital for urgent medical treatment. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment in ICU.

Based on the complaint, the Sion police have registered a case against the bus driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

