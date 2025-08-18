 Mumbai Tragedy: Mother And Son Killed After Being Run Over By BEST Wet Lease Bus In Wadala
Mumbai Tragedy: Mother And Son Killed After Being Run Over By BEST Wet Lease Bus In Wadala

According to initial police reports, the bus’s front left tyre fatally injured the child after running over his head. Police personnel at the scene immediately transported the boy to K.E.M. Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission at 3:40 pm by Dr. Yusuf Khan.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
BEST bus damaged after hitting divider near Swami Dayanand Saraswati Chowk | Representational Image

In a devastating incident near the Wadala Church bus stop on Monday afternoon, a 38-year-old woman and her eight-year-old son lost their lives after being struck by a BEST wet lease bus operated by the Daga Group. Earlier, on August 12, a 75-year-old woman was killed in a similar incident involving a BEST wet lease bus in the Malabar Hill area.

Victims Identified as Leoba and Anthony Selveraj

The accident occurred around 3:10 pm on Route A-174, as the bus (registration number MH-03-CV-6648) was heading from Veer Kotwal Udyan towards Bharani Naka. The victims, identified as Leoba Selveraj and her son Anthony Selveraj, were reportedly walking along the left side of the road when they were hit by the vehicle.

Police Confirm Sequence of Events

Leoba Selveraj sustained multiple serious injuries, including trauma to her shoulder, legs, and feet. She was rushed to Sion Hospital by the bus conductor, but despite emergency treatment, she succumbed to her injuries at 4:25 pm, according to Dr. Sahil Kove.

Driver and Conductor Details Emerge

The bus involved in the accident was operating under a wet lease agreement between BEST and SMTATPL (Daga Group). The driver has been identified as Bapurao Shivaji Nagbone, 41, and the conductor as Anil Maruti Sakhare, 48.

BEST Officials and Police Begin Probe

BEST's Accident Officer Salve arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. An official investigation is currently underway to establish the sequence of events and determine accountability.

Recurring Safety Concerns Over Wet Lease Buses

This tragic accident has once again raised serious concerns about pedestrian safety and the oversight of wet lease bus operations in Mumbai. Earlier, on August 12, a 75-year-old woman was killed in a similar incident involving a BEST wet lease bus in the Malabar Hill area, intensifying calls for stricter safety protocols and greater driver accountability.

Call for Accountability and Safety Measures

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Motor Vehicles Act, and have initiated further investigation.

