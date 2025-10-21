Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms Hit Western Suburbs, Navi Mumbai & Thane During Diwali Festivities | Videos

Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms Hit Western Suburbs, Navi Mumbai & Thane During Diwali Festivities |

Mumbai: Heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, lashed several parts of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane on Monday, October 21, as the city continued with Diwali celebrations.

According to videos shared by residents on social media, heavy rains were reported in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli, Nerul, and Panvel areas. In the western suburbs, commuters at Dadar and Mumbai Central railway station also shared videos of heavy downpour during peak evening hours.

Rain is back in Mumbai i think no need of crackers today 🥲#MumbaiRains

This sudden change in weather comes as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a drop in temperatures starting Sunday. The unseasonal change in weather has also brought relief to much-needed relief from the humidity in the city.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Heavy rains lash Navi Mumbai.



(Full video available on PTI Videos –https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ogySOgELbm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2025

Heavy thunderstorm and rains in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai right now #MumbaiRains

Heavy rains lash areas of Thane district

Netizens also shared visuals of massive thunderstorm from Thane's Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur and Bhiwandi areas. One user from Bhiwandi mentioned, "Winds are blowing at dangerously high speeds, metal sheets are flying off buildings." Not just this, Dust storm was also witnessed in Kalyan-Dombivali areas.

Get indoors people staying in Kalyan-Dombivali. Dust storm started and intense Rains with Lightning strikes about to atart. Waterlogging expected🚨🚨 #MumbaiRains

Mumbai Weather Update

According to the latest weather forecasts, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expects a drop in temperatures starting Sunday. While the next few days will see warm and humid conditions, cloud cover and light rain are likely to return over the weekend as weather systems shift over the Arabian Sea.

Developing low-pressure area in the region could bring a change in wind patterns, leading to scattered rainfall and a marginal dip in daytime temperatures across Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra.