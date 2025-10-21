 Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms Hit Western Suburbs, Navi Mumbai & Thane During Diwali Festivities | Videos
According to visuals on social media, areas including Ghansoli, Nerul, Panvel also witnessed heavy thunder storm strikes.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
Mumbai: Heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, lashed several parts of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane on Monday, October 21, as the city continued with Diwali celebrations.

According to videos shared by residents on social media, heavy rains were reported in Navi Mumbai's Ghansoli, Nerul, and Panvel areas. In the western suburbs, commuters at Dadar and Mumbai Central railway station also shared videos of heavy downpour during peak evening hours.

This sudden change in weather comes as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a drop in temperatures starting Sunday. The unseasonal change in weather has also brought relief to much-needed relief from the humidity in the city.

Heavy rains lash areas of Thane district

Netizens also shared visuals of massive thunderstorm from Thane's Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur and Bhiwandi areas. One user from Bhiwandi mentioned, "Winds are blowing at dangerously high speeds, metal sheets are flying off buildings." Not just this, Dust storm was also witnessed in Kalyan-Dombivali areas.

Mumbai Weather Update

According to the latest weather forecasts, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expects a drop in temperatures starting Sunday. While the next few days will see warm and humid conditions, cloud cover and light rain are likely to return over the weekend as weather systems shift over the Arabian Sea.

Developing low-pressure area in the region could bring a change in wind patterns, leading to scattered rainfall and a marginal dip in daytime temperatures across Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra.

