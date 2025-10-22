 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Malad Building, One Resident & Fire Official Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Malad Building, One Resident & Fire Official Injured

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Malad Building, One Resident & Fire Official Injured

A fire broke out early Wednesday in a seven-storey Malad West building, affecting five flats. The blaze, suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit, was controlled by Mumbai Fire Brigade within two hours. One resident and a fire officer were injured and treated. The MFB will investigate the exact cause.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Malad Building, One Resident & Fire Official Injured | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a seven-storey building in Malad West early Wednesday morning, leaving one resident and a fire official injured. The blaze was brought under control after two hours of intense firefighting operations. The exact cause of the fire will be known after a thorough investigation.

About The Incident

The blaze erupted around 5 a.m. in a closed flat (Flat No. 602) on the sixth floor and quickly spread to four flats — 701, 702, 703, and 704 — on the seventh floor. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), with assistance from the Mumbai Police and the local ward office, managed to bring the fire under control by 7:05 a.m.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Man Posing As BARC Scientist; Sensitive Nuclear Maps, Fake IDs Seized In...
article-image

According to fire officials, “The fire was confined to electric wiring, installations, furniture, household items, clothes, bedding, chairs, tables, curtains, split AC units, refrigerators, televisions, kitchen appliances, false ceilings, doors, and windows in the affected flats.”

FPJ Shorts
Daughters Seek Justice After Late Father's Gold Kada Goes Missing From Navi Mumbai Hospital In Viral Post, Internet Supports
Daughters Seek Justice After Late Father's Gold Kada Goes Missing From Navi Mumbai Hospital In Viral Post, Internet Supports
Rajasthan: Four Members Of Same Family Killed, Three Injured As Speeding Thar Collides With Motorcycles In Jaipur
Rajasthan: Four Members Of Same Family Killed, Three Injured As Speeding Thar Collides With Motorcycles In Jaipur
US: Man Taken Into Custody After Driving His Car Into Security Gate Outside White House
US: Man Taken Into Custody After Driving His Car Into Security Gate Outside White House
Singer Rishabh Tandon Passes Away Due To Heart Attack In Delhi
Singer Rishabh Tandon Passes Away Due To Heart Attack In Delhi

As per the information received from the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, 24-year-old resident, Shubham Agotaria, sustained a cut injury to his left hand. He was treated at Lifeline Hospital in Malad West and discharged after treatment. 

A senior station officer from the fire brigade also sustained an internal injury to his left leg and was referred to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East. Prima facie, an electrical short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire. The MFB will carry out a detailed investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daughters Seek Justice After Late Father's Gold Kada Goes Missing From Navi Mumbai Hospital In Viral...

Daughters Seek Justice After Late Father's Gold Kada Goes Missing From Navi Mumbai Hospital In Viral...

Bangladeshi Infiltrator Arrested At Mumbai Airport After 11 Years Of Working In Kuwait Under Fake...

Bangladeshi Infiltrator Arrested At Mumbai Airport After 11 Years Of Working In Kuwait Under Fake...

Mumbai News: 2 Senior Citizens Injured After Portion Of MHADA Building Collapses In Chira Bazar

Mumbai News: 2 Senior Citizens Injured After Portion Of MHADA Building Collapses In Chira Bazar

BMW Crashes On Mumbai Coastal Road, No Injuries Reported; Watch Video

BMW Crashes On Mumbai Coastal Road, No Injuries Reported; Watch Video

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Malad Building, One Resident & Fire Official Injured

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Malad Building, One Resident & Fire Official Injured