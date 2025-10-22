Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Malad Building, One Resident & Fire Official Injured | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a seven-storey building in Malad West early Wednesday morning, leaving one resident and a fire official injured. The blaze was brought under control after two hours of intense firefighting operations. The exact cause of the fire will be known after a thorough investigation.

About The Incident

The blaze erupted around 5 a.m. in a closed flat (Flat No. 602) on the sixth floor and quickly spread to four flats — 701, 702, 703, and 704 — on the seventh floor. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), with assistance from the Mumbai Police and the local ward office, managed to bring the fire under control by 7:05 a.m.

According to fire officials, “The fire was confined to electric wiring, installations, furniture, household items, clothes, bedding, chairs, tables, curtains, split AC units, refrigerators, televisions, kitchen appliances, false ceilings, doors, and windows in the affected flats.”

As per the information received from the BMC's Disaster Management Cell, 24-year-old resident, Shubham Agotaria, sustained a cut injury to his left hand. He was treated at Lifeline Hospital in Malad West and discharged after treatment.

A senior station officer from the fire brigade also sustained an internal injury to his left leg and was referred to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East. Prima facie, an electrical short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire. The MFB will carry out a detailed investigation.

