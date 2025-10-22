The Many Faces Of 'Alexander Palmer': Three Passports, Fake Degrees, & A Life Of Lies | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a startling revelation, the Mumbai Crime Branch has uncovered that a man arrested for impersonating a scientist, Akhtar Hussain Qutubuddin Ahmed (60), had been living under a false identity for nearly two decades. Investigators found that he had completely changed his appearance and adopted a new persona under the name “Alexander Palmer.”

According to sources, Akhtar had created an elaborate web of forged documents to support this fake identity including employment papers and at least three Indian passports, all issued in the name of Alexander Palmer.

During a search at his Versova residence, police discovered several incriminating items that exposed how he maintained this fabricated life. Investigators seized forged Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, B.Sc. certificates from Ranchi University, B.E. and MBA degrees from BPUT Rourkela, as well as fake experience letters and company ID cards.

Sources further revealed that he had traveled abroad multiple times using the Palmer identity, raising serious concerns that these foreign trips might have been connected to the transfer of sensitive information or espionage activities.

The probe also found that Akhtar had managed to obtain Aadhaar, PAN, and a driving license under the Palmer name. Authorities are now investigating how he acquired three separate passports and which countries he visited using them.

A shocking detail has also emerged — Akhtar was deported from Dubai in 2004. Investigators say that the fake educational and professional trail he created under the Palmer identity was so convincing that he even carried an ID card identifying him as a “Senior Safety Manager.” These forged credentials helped him appear legitimate in professional circles.

The investigation is still in its early stages. Authorities have now launched a nationwide probe into his travel history, contacts, and institutional affiliations. Given the sensitive nature of the case, central and state agencies are jointly examining every document, verifying passport issuance records, and tracking his international movements to uncover the full extent of the deception.

