Thane: Major Fire Erupts At Cotton Godown In Bhiwandi; No Casualties Reported, Dramatic Visuals Surface | IANS

Thane: A major fire broke out at a cotton godown in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty so far, they said.

The blaze was reported around 6 am at the godown located at Rahnal village in Bhiwandi town. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the warehouse.

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out at Mahaveer Synthetic Company in Bhiwandi early morning, causing a second-floor wall to collapse, possibly due to gas cylinder explosions. No casualties reported, but significant financial losses expected; fire brigade and police… pic.twitter.com/ieCyk3kpeb — IANS (@ians_india) October 22, 2025

Multiple fire engines from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation were rushed to the spot and firefighting was currently underway, the civic body's disaster control cell chief Saquib Kharbe said.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

