'Alliance Only in Name': BJP Slams MVA Rift As Congress Refuses Tie-Up With Raj Thackeray For BMC Polls

Mumbai: A fresh rift has surfaced within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Wednesday took a sharp dig at the alliance, calling it an “alliance only in name,” after Congress confirmed that it will not ally with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming civic polls.

Congress Refuses Ties With Raj Thackeray

Kadam’s comments came a day after Congress MLC and former Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap announced that his party would contest the elections independently, without forming any alliance with either Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) or Raj Thackeray’s MNS. Jagtap said that while discussions were held in a recent meeting with Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, no consensus was reached on a unified front.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the local body elections, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap says, "Not Raj Thackeray, and we will not contest even in alliance with Uddhav Thackeray..." pic.twitter.com/2bVRf0mH7S — IANS (@ians_india) October 21, 2025

“The Congress has never spoken about including Raj Thackeray and never will,” Jagtap said, making it clear that his party intends to go solo in Mumbai. He added that the MVA was originally formed when Shiv Sena was united under Uddhav Thackeray, but “now there are two Shiv Senas,” implying that the alliance’s structure has changed drastically since its inception.

Jagtap’s remarks have exposed growing cracks within the opposition bloc, which was formed to jointly challenge the BJP’s dominance in Maharashtra. Political observers say the Congress’s decision to stay away from MNS and UBT could weaken the MVA’s prospects in Mumbai, where the BJP has been making consistent inroads.

Sena UBT Reacts To Bhai Jagtap's Remarks

Reacting to Jagtap’s statement, Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey said the final decision on alliances will be taken by senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Uddhav Thackeray. “It is not up to individual leaders to decide on alliances. The high command will take a collective decision,” Dubey clarified, attempting to downplay speculation of internal discord.

The internal disunity comes at a critical juncture as Mumbai braces for its high-stakes BMC elections, where the balance of power among regional parties could shape Maharashtra’s political landscape.

