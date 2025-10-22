 BMW Crashes On Mumbai Coastal Road, No Injuries Reported; Watch Video
A BMW car accident occurred late on Tuesday night on the Southbound stretch of the Mumbai Coastal Road near Tardeo, raising renewed concerns about speeding and road safety on the city’s newest sea-facing corridor.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
The car was later removed from the site to avoid further obstruction. While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed, early indications suggest that rash or careless driving may have played a role.

Police Investigation Underway

Though an official statement from the Mumbai Police has not yet been issued, officers are expected to initiate a detailed investigation into the incident. CCTV footage from the Coastal Road should be reviewed to determine whether the driver was speeding or violating lane discipline.

Authorities are likely to take strict action if negligence or reckless driving is found, in line with the recently reinforced citywide road safety measures. The Coastal Road, which was opened to traffic earlier this year, has already seen a number of cases involving overspeeding and lane violations.

Mumbai: Couple Caught Riding Two-Wheeler On Coastal Road Despite Ban, Video Goes Viral
Safety Concerns on the Coastal Road

The Mumbai Coastal Road, with its smooth surface and open curves, has become a favourite route for many drivers. However, officials have repeatedly warned that the stretch is not designed for high-speed racing. Sudden turns, narrow exits, and merging lanes require drivers to maintain steady speeds and avoid abrupt manoeuvres.

The incident serves as another reminder of the risks associated with reckless driving on Mumbai’s new road infrastructure. With the Coastal Road project still expanding, authorities are expected to tighten enforcement and increase patrolling to discourage rash driving.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution, follow traffic rules, and treat the Coastal Road as a public utility meant for safe and efficient travel — not as a stretch for testing speed.

