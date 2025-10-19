Mumbai: Couple Caught Riding Two-Wheeler On Coastal Road Despite Ban, Video Goes Viral |

A video circulating on X has sparked outrage and concern among Mumbaikars after it showed a couple riding a two-wheeler on the Mumbai Coastal Road, a stretch where motorcycles are strictly prohibited.

The clip, posted by a user who was travelling on the road in his car, shows a man riding a bike while a woman seated behind him appears to be recording a video on her phone. The number plate of the vehicle, visible in the footage, reads MH 05 DD 0380. The video has raised serious questions about how the bikers managed to access the restricted stretch, which is constantly monitored by traffic and CCTV surveillance.

The user tagged the Mumbai Traffic Police demanding strict action. Responding promptly, the official handle replied, “We have informed Tardeo Traffic Division for the necessary action.”

The Mumbai Coastal Road, officially named Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Marg, has clear restrictions in place to ensure safety and smooth traffic movement. Entry is limited to private cars, taxis, and passenger-carrying vehicles such as BEST buses. Two-wheelers, cycles, disabled persons’ motorcycles or scooters (including sidecars), three-wheelers, animal-drawn carts, tangas, handcarts, and pedestrians are not permitted.

The stretch has strict speed limits, 80 km/h on straight roads, 60 km/h in tunnels, and 40 km/h at turning points and entry or exit locations. These limits are set to maintain safe travel conditions on one of Mumbai’s most ambitious infrastructure projects.

The Coastal Road Project, launched in 2018 with an estimated budget of ₹14,000 crore, has been completed in phases despite facing several environmental and technical challenges. The southbound section from Worli to Marine Drive opened in March 2024, followed by the northbound stretch to Haji Ali in June. The link from Haji Ali to Worli became operational in July, and in September, the first connector linking the Coastal Road to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was inaugurated.

The project has significantly reduced travel time for daily commuters, offering a scenic, high-speed route along Mumbai’s western coast. However, incidents like this highlight a worrying trend of commuters flouting rules for the sake of social media content.

While the couple’s identity is yet to be confirmed, the registration details are expected to help police trace the offenders. The incident serves as a reminder that a few moments of recklessness can have lasting consequences, both legally and in terms of safety.