 Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Killed, 3 Others Injured In Cuffe Parade Chawl Fire
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 15-Year-Old Killed, 3 Others Injured In Cuffe Parade Chawl Fire

Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Killed, 3 Others Injured In Cuffe Parade Chawl Fire

A 15-year-old boy died and three others were injured after a fire broke out early Monday morning in a chawl at Machhimar Nagar, Cuffe Parade. The blaze, confined to electrical wiring and EV batteries, was doused within an hour by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. The victims were rushed to St. George Hospital, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 08:46 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Killed, 3 Others Injured In Cuffe Parade Chawl Fire | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 15-year-old teenager tragically lost his life, and three others were injured in a fire that broke out early Monday morning in a chawl at Machhimar Nagar, Cuffe Parade. Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) managed to extinguish the blaze within an hour. The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment

According to information received from the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the incident occurred around 4:00 am in a chawl located on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg. Fire officials from the MFB, along with local police and BEST personnel, rushed to the site to carry out firefighting and rescue operations.

Read Also
Mumbai Tragedy: 59-Year-Old Rickshaw Driver Injured As Heavy Iron Piece Falls On Shoulder From...
article-image

The blaze was confined to electric wiring, electrical installations, three electric vehicle batteries, and household articles. It affected an area of approximately 10x10 feet on the first floor of a one-plus-one chawl structure..

Four persons were rescued and admitted to St. George Hospital, where one of the victims, Yash Khot (15), was declared dead. Devendra Choudhary (30) is currently admitted to the ICU, while the condition of the other two injured—Viraj Khot (13) and Sangram Kurne (25)—is reported to be stable. Cooling operations are currently underway, and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: City To Experience Sunny Day With Intense Heat; AQI Exceeds 300 On Diwali
Mumbai Weather Update: City To Experience Sunny Day With Intense Heat; AQI Exceeds 300 On Diwali
Yemen: 23 Indian Crew Members Rescued After Fire Breaks Out On Cameroon-Flagged LPG Tanker MV Falcon Off Gulf Of Aden
Yemen: 23 Indian Crew Members Rescued After Fire Breaks Out On Cameroon-Flagged LPG Tanker MV Falcon Off Gulf Of Aden
Apple iOS 26.4 Slated To Bring AI-Based Siri Overhaul, Senior Executives Concerned About Readiness & Performance Issues
Apple iOS 26.4 Slated To Bring AI-Based Siri Overhaul, Senior Executives Concerned About Readiness & Performance Issues
Enrique Iglesias Wants To Visit Taj Mahal; Singer Plans To Extend His Trip In India After His Concert In Mumbai: Report
Enrique Iglesias Wants To Visit Taj Mahal; Singer Plans To Extend His Trip In India After His Concert In Mumbai: Report

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: City To Experience Sunny Day With Intense Heat; AQI Exceeds 300 On Diwali

Mumbai Weather Update: City To Experience Sunny Day With Intense Heat; AQI Exceeds 300 On Diwali

Thane Hit-And-Run: Woman Killed, Man Injured As Unidentified Vehicle Hits Motorbike On Ghodbunder...

Thane Hit-And-Run: Woman Killed, Man Injured As Unidentified Vehicle Hits Motorbike On Ghodbunder...

Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Killed, 3 Others Injured In Cuffe Parade Chawl Fire

Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Killed, 3 Others Injured In Cuffe Parade Chawl Fire

Diwali 2025: Firecracker Bursting Worsens Mumbai’s Air Quality; BKC AQI Crosses 300 Mark

Diwali 2025: Firecracker Bursting Worsens Mumbai’s Air Quality; BKC AQI Crosses 300 Mark

Mumbai Tragedy: 59-Year-Old Rickshaw Driver Injured As Heavy Iron Piece Falls On Shoulder From...

Mumbai Tragedy: 59-Year-Old Rickshaw Driver Injured As Heavy Iron Piece Falls On Shoulder From...