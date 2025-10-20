Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Killed, 3 Others Injured In Cuffe Parade Chawl Fire | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 15-year-old teenager tragically lost his life, and three others were injured in a fire that broke out early Monday morning in a chawl at Machhimar Nagar, Cuffe Parade. Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) managed to extinguish the blaze within an hour. The injured individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment

According to information received from the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the incident occurred around 4:00 am in a chawl located on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg. Fire officials from the MFB, along with local police and BEST personnel, rushed to the site to carry out firefighting and rescue operations.

The blaze was confined to electric wiring, electrical installations, three electric vehicle batteries, and household articles. It affected an area of approximately 10x10 feet on the first floor of a one-plus-one chawl structure..

Four persons were rescued and admitted to St. George Hospital, where one of the victims, Yash Khot (15), was declared dead. Devendra Choudhary (30) is currently admitted to the ICU, while the condition of the other two injured—Viraj Khot (13) and Sangram Kurne (25)—is reported to be stable. Cooling operations are currently underway, and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

