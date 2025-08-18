Navi Mumbai News: MLA Rohit Pawar Alleges ₹5,000 Crore Land Scam In CIDCO; MVA To Hold Protest On August 20

Rohit Pawar |

Mumbai: A fresh political storm has erupted in Maharashtra after NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar accused Minister Sanjay Shirsath of handing over prime 15-acre CIDCO land in Navi Mumbai, valued at nearly Rs 5,000 crore, to the heirs of the Bivalkar family, allegedly bypassing rules.

Pawar claimed that the land, reserved for housing projects for the poor and the agrarian community, was given away during Shirsath’s first meeting as CIDCO chairman in 2024. He alleged that the move amounted to “betrayal of local sons of the soil,” who have been struggling for years to obtain land rights.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pawar further alleged that the Bivalkar family was originally rewarded by the British with over 4,000 acres in Navi Mumbai for their role in siding against the Maratha Empire. Following independence, and under various laws and government decisions, the land was vested with the state. “Despite repeated attempts, the family’s claims were rejected. Yet, Shirsath Saheb, ignoring all norms, handed over 15 acres back to them,” Pawar alleged.

Pawar said the land could have been used to construct 10,000 affordable houses, benefiting thousands of needy families. Instead, he alleged, “the rightful share of the poor has been gifted to the heirs of those who once sided with colonial powers.”

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced a protest march at the CIDCO office in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, August 20, at 11 am, demanding that the land allocation be scrapped and that Minister Shirsath resign immediately. Pawar has also urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take cognizance of the matter and act.