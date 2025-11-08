Aaditya Thackeray & Amit Thackeray Spotted Together At Star-Studded Birthday Party In Mumbai | Video Viral

Aaditya Thackeray & Amit Thackeray Spotted Together At Star-Studded Birthday Party In Mumbai |

Mumbai: After the elder Thackeray brothers, Uddhav and Raj, have been seen together at multiple public events together, the younger generation of the family, Aaditya and Amit too, recently made a joint appearance at a birthday celebration in Mumbai, showcasing the family’s renewed bond. The duo attended the birthday party of Dr. Shivani Mayekar.

Raj and Uddhav Thackeray were first spotted together in July, when they shared a stage at a rally opposing the "imposition of Hindi," their first public appearance together in nearly 20 years. Since then, their families have exchanged visits on special occasions including birthday, Ganpati celebrations, Diwali party to Bhai Dhooj, and political events.

Coming back to Dr Shivani Mayekar's birthday party, it was attended by several well-known personalities from cinema, sports, and politics. Among the guests were Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, music composer Anu Malik along with his family, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta, cricketers Ajinkya Rahane with his wife, as well as Irfan Pathan were spotted in the glam party.

Who is Dr Shivani Mayekar?

Born on October 28, 1985 in Mumbai, Shivani is a former national badminton champion.

According to her Instagram bio, she is also a celebrity Dentist and Entrepreneur and co-owns FMCG firm named Cerro Care India. Cerro Care India deals with Pet Care, Home Care, Personal Care products.

Speaking of her educational background, she studied BDS from Navi Mumbai DY Patil Dental College. She also did her Aesthetic and Cosmetic Dentistry fromUniversity of Buffalo and Periodontics at University oof Texas at Houston.

In September 2024, Dr Shivani was also listed in The Economic Times list of Top 10 Prominent Doctors in India. She has also been a smile Expert for TOI Miss and Mr India.

