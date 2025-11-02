Mumbai: Case Registered Against MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT) Leaders For Violating Prohibitory Orders During 'Satyacha Morcha'

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Mumbai: The Azad Maidan Police have registered a case against several leaders of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Shiv Sena (UBT), and other parties for allegedly violating prohibitory orders by assembling without permission during the “Satyacha Morcha” (March for Truth) in South Mumbai on Saturday.

Those named in the FIR include MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar, Colaba Vibhag president of MNS Baban Mahadik, MNS leader Arvind Gawade, Santosh Shinde of Shiv Sena (UBT), Baban Gharat, Jaywant Naik, and others. The FIR has been lodged under Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with relevant provisions of the Bombay Police Act.

Protest Over Alleged Irregularities in Voter List

The march, jointly organised by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and the MNS, aimed to protest against alleged irregularities in the voter list, misuse of voter data, and what opposition parties described as the Election Commission’s “negligence and inaction.”

Police officials said that the protest was carried out without the necessary permissions and in violation of prohibitory orders that were in force at the time.

Thousands Join Rally Led by Prominent Opposition Leaders

Despite the restrictions, nearly 20,000–25,000 people participated in the rally, which began near Azad Maidan and moved through parts of South Mumbai.

Prominent leaders including Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, MNS president Raj Thackeray, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, and senior Congress leaders led the demonstration, marking one of the largest opposition gatherings in recent months.