 Maharashtra: Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Calls Devendra Fadnavis An ‘Accidental CM’, Slams BJP As ‘Corrupt Janata Party’
He also said that the BJP, which is robbing 'Mother India', has no right to say 'Vande Mataram' while referring to the ruling party's move to organise an event on 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' celebrations on Friday.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, sparked a debate in Maharashtra politics, saying that Devendra Fadnavis is an "accidental Chief Minister". | X @ShivSenaUBT_

Jalna: Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, sparked a debate in Maharashtra politics, saying that Devendra Fadnavis is an "accidental Chief Minister".

He led a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), terming it "Corrupt Janata Party".

‘BJP Has No Right to Say Vande Mataram’: Uddhav Thackeray

He also said that the BJP, which is robbing 'Mother India', has no right to say 'Vande Mataram' while referring to the ruling party's move to organise an event on 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' celebrations on Friday.

Thackeray was speaking to reporters on the concluding day of his four-day visit to the rain and flood-hit Marathwada after holding interaction with the farmers who are devastated by the natural disaster.

Uddhav Thackeray Jibes at Ajit Pawar Over Loan Repayment Remark

The Shiv Sena-UBT Chief also took a jibe at the Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Ajit Pawar over his statement that the farmers should make a habit of regularly repaying the loans instead of asking a waiver.

"Except his son, Ajit Pawar does not want anyone to get anything free (referring to the Pune land deal controversy involving his son Parth Pawar-linked company)."

Thackeray also targeted Ajit Pawar, saying that "We are able to get food to eat as the farmers are working hard despite odds. After stealing the parties (Shiv Sena and NCP), this (MahaYuti) government first came to power by stealing votes and now it is stealing lands too."

‘All Criminals in BJP’: Uddhav Thackeray Targets CM Over Pune Land Row

Referring to the announcement by Deputy Chief Minister Pawar about the cancellation of a sale deed of the Pune's prime land transaction involving Parth Pawar and his company, the Shiv Sena-UBT Chief said, "Since the Chief Minister gives a clean chit to everyone, he has become a clean cheater. First, the Pune land transaction involving Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol came to light, the deal was cancelled. Similarly, after the row the Mundawa Koregaon land deal involving Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar, the sale deed has been scrapped. Now another controversial land deal involving Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik came to light. All the criminals are in the BJP and the Chief Minister has become a clean cheater."

Thackeray called upon the farmers to raise their voice against the state government for its apathy and neglect towards them.

"If there is a spark in your heart, show it to this government. If the spark of the farmers goes out, the government will burn down," he claimed.

Speaking on farm loan waiver, Thackeray said that boards should be installed in the villages, that they will not vote until the state government implements a loan waiver.

He reiterated that the state government's relief package of Rs 31,628 crore was not acceptable, demanding that the government should immediately implement a farm loan waiver to rebuild and revive the farmers in distress due to the severe damage caused by floods.

He also contradicted the state government's claim of depositing financial aid in the farmers' bank accounts.

