Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old Man Booked For Assaulting Doctors After Mother’s Death At Cooper Hospital; MARD Demands Tighter Hospital Security

Three doctors at Cooper Hospital were allegedly assaulted by a patient’s relative after she was declared dead; MARD demands stronger hospital security and accountability | FPJ

Mumbai: The Juhu police have registered an FIR against Sameer Abdul Jabbar Shaikh, 35, for allegedly abusing and physically assaulting three doctors at Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle (West). The incident occurred shortly after midnight on November 8, and the case was registered on Saturday.

Patient Brought in Critical Condition, Doctors Attempted CPR

According to the FIR, the complainant, Dr. Gaurav Anandgaonkar, 25, a resident of Andheri (West), works as a medical officer in the Accident ward of Cooper Hospital. Around 12.10 a.m. on November 8, Sameer Shaikh brought a 57-year-old woman, identified as Saida Shaikh, to the hospital, stating that she was having difficulty breathing and was feeling weak.

Dr. Prashant Bhadake, 24, began examining the patient and found that her blood pressure was not recordable, her carotid pulse was feeble (indicating reduced cardiac output or low blood pressure), and her peripheral oxygen saturation was also unrecordable. Dr. Anandgaonkar immediately informed the medicine department and Dr. Karan Desai and began administering CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation).

Accused Threatened Doctors, Then Assaulted Them After Patient’s Death

During the treatment, Sameer Shaikh allegedly threatened Dr. Anandgaonkar and Dr. Bhadake, saying that he would not spare them if anything happened to the patient. Despite continuous efforts, the patient did not respond to the treatment. Subsequently, Dr. Bhadake and Dr. Kalynai Sathey performed an ECG, which showed a flat line.

When the doctors informed Shaikh that Saida Shaikh had passed away during treatment, he allegedly began abusing and physically assaulting Dr. Anandgaonkar, Dr. Bhadake, and Dr. Desai.

He allegedly beat them with his hands. Dr. Rutwik then dialled the police helpline (100) and sought assistance. The hospital staff and police personnel present at the spot intervened and restrained him.

The police arrived at the hospital and questioned the relatives, who initially refused to provide details about the patient. Later, it was revealed that the deceased was the accused’s mother, and with his son lived in an SRA building in Andheri (West).

Police Register FIR Under Medicare and BNS Provisions

The police registered a case against Sameer Shaikh under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, and sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

MARD Condemns Assault, Issues Ultimatum to BMC Over Security

Both Central MARD and BMC MARD have condemned the incident, calling it an inhumane assault and a stark reminder of unsafe working conditions in civic hospitals. They have demanded immediate arrest of the attacker under the Medicare Act, suspension of negligent security staff, and permanent deployment of trained, armed, accountable security personnel in casualty, ICU, OBGY, and other critical wards.

Also Watch:

BMC MARD has given the administration time until 5 pm on Monday to meet the demands and deliver concrete assurances in the scheduled meeting with the Additional Municipal Commissioner. If not addressed, all four major BMC hospitals — KEM, Sion, Nair, and Cooper — will cease non-emergency services as part of a collective mass leave protest.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/