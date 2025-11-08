Mumbai Police Summons Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil & 5 Others; Directs To Appear On November 10

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on November 8 summoned Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and five others to appear before the investigating officer at Azad Maidan Police Station on November 10.

According to IANS report, the Maratha activist and five others have been called between 11 am and 1 pm on November 10. The summons comes in relation to the violations during Jarange-Patil’s hunger strike at Azad Maidan, where police alleged that rules and Bombay High Court guidelines were breached.

Earlier on September 1, the Bombay High Court had pulled up Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil and his supporters for disrupting life in Mumbai, observing that they had prima facie violated every condition of the permission granted to them by the police for holding a peaceful protest Azad Maidan.

The Bombay HC had also directed activist and organisers to file affidavits responding to allegations of large-scale damage to public property. “The situation is grim and the city of Mumbai has been practically brought to a standstill,” the bench had observed, noting that Patil and his followers failed to confine themselves to Azad Maidan, the designated site for the protest. Instead, large groups had gathered at sensitive spots including CSMT and Churchgate stations, the Marine Drive promenade, and even around the high court building.

The bench directed Jarange Patil and organisers Virendra Pawar and their association (respondents 5, 6 and 7) to “clean the streets and vacate the occupation of protestors until September 2 forenoon.”

Jarange Patil Ends Hunger Strike

On September 2, Jarange Patil ended his five-day hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan after the state government agreed to six of his eight demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates, making them eligible for reservation benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Which demands still remain unsolved by the state government?

Two major demands remain pending which includes issuance of a Government Resolution (GR) declaring Marathas and Kunbis as one community; Reservation benefits for “Sage-Soyare” (extended relatives of Kunbi certificate holders). The government has sought additional time, citing legal complications and nearly eight lakh pending objections.

