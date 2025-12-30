BMC Elections 2026: Kalina Residents Revolt Against Congress Over Rafique Shaikh Ticket

Kalina Residents Revolt Against Congress Over Rafique Shaikh Ticket | Representative Image

Mumbai: The residents of Kalina have expressed discontent against Congress for re-nominating former corporator Rafique Shaikh for Ward No. 91, accusing him of being incompetent and disconnected with the public. Voice of Kalina (VoK), the local advance locality management (ALM) has vowed non-cooperation and has declared to boycott Shaikh's campaign.

The allotment of candidature ticket to Shaikh by Congress for Ward No. 91 to contest the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections has caused a political storm in Kalina. VoK has issued a scathing open letter to Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) President and MP, Varsha Gaikwad, protesting the party's decision to field the former corporator.

The ALM claims that they provided documented feedback and repeated complaints regarding Shaikh’s previous tenure, citing a range of issues. The letter alleged that Shaikh failed to address basic civic infrastructure and resident grievances, misused official positions and lacked public connect.

“This decision has shocked and demoralised citizens who have consistently raised their voice for transparency, accountability, and clean governance. It sends a very disturbing message that public complaints, citizens’ feedback, and ethical governance hold little value in candidate selection, even when the party claims to stand for democratic values and clean politics,” stated the letter, radiating "deep anger, disappointment, and resentment."

The non-partisan citizens’ group has vowed non co-operation and declared a total boycott of Shaikh’s campaign. The ALM claimed that it will not support Shaikh in any capacity and that its members will neither campaign for him nor appeal to residents to vote for his candidacy. The group warned that the party has caused “irreversible damage to its reputation” among Kalina’s active citizens.

"History will judge whether voices from the ground were respected or silenced," the ALM warned, that the move effectively handed an advantage to rival political forces by alienating the Congress party’s own grassroots support base.

