Mumbai Police Recover 523 Stolen And Lost Mobile Phones Worth Over ₹1.08 Crore In 2 Months

Mumbai, Dec 30: In a significant recovery drive over the last two months, Mumbai Police’s Zone–3 (Central Region) under the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate has successfully traced and recovered a large number of stolen and lost mobile phones, along with other stolen property.

523 Mobile Phones Recovered Using CEIR Portal

With the effective use of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, combined efforts of crime detection units, cyber officers and police personnel from all police stations under Zone–3 led to the recovery of a total of 523 mobile phones through sustained and coordinated action.

Police Station-Wise Recoveries Detailed

Police station-wise recoveries in Zone–3 include Agripada (121), Nagpada (109), Byculla (103), Tardeo (75), Worli (63) and N.M. Joshi Marg (52), taking the total to 523 mobile phones. The estimated value of the recovered mobile phones is ₹1,07,21,500.

Gold, Silver Ornaments And Cash Also Recovered

In addition, stolen gold and silver ornaments and cash worth approximately ₹93,650 were also recovered. Overall, property worth an estimated ₹1,08,15,150 has been restored to rightful owners.

879 Mobile Phones Returned In Three Months

Earlier, ahead of Diwali on October 16, 2025, Zone–3 police had also returned 356 mobile phones worth approximately ₹72.98 lakh, along with gold and silver ornaments valued at around ₹8 lakh.

Thus, over the last three months, Zone–3 police have recovered and returned a total of 879 mobile phones and related property worth ₹1,89,13,150.

Property Handed Over In Presence Of Senior Officers

All recovered mobile phones and seized property were formally handed over to their original owners under the guidance of the Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Region, Vikram Deshmane, and in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone–3, Krishnakant Upadhyay, along with other officers.

Officers Felicitated For Exemplary Performance

Police officers and personnel from stations that achieved above-average recoveries through the CEIR portal were felicitated with certificates of appreciation in recognition of their exemplary performance and dedicated efforts.

