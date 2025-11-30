Mumbai Police Recover And Return 211 Phones And 17 Stolen Vehicles To Owners In Special Drive

DCP Dr Pravin Mundhe hands over recovered stolen property to citizens in Mumbai | X - @MumbaiPolice

Mumbai, Nov 29: Under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai; Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Mumbai; and Additional Commissioner of Police, South Region, a special campaign was conducted between October 25 and November 25, 2025, by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) to recover stolen and missing phones and vehicles across seven police stations — Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Marine Drive, Azad Maidan, MRA Marg, Dongri and Sir JJ Marg.

211 Stolen and Missing Phones Recovered Through CEIR Data and Technical Analysis

During the campaign, police successfully recovered 211 mobile phones reported stolen or missing across Mumbai, Maharashtra and other states. The devices were traced and seized through CEIR portal data analysis, technical investigation, and coordinated efforts of crime detection officers from Zone 1 police stations.

Police Recover 16 Motorcycles and 1 Car Acting on Confidential Inputs

In addition, acting on confidential inputs, police also recovered 16 stolen motorcycles and 1 stolen car. To return the recovered property to rightful owners, the Zone 1 unit of Mumbai Police organised a property handover ceremony on November 29, 2025, at Prerna Hall, Azad Maidan.

Owners of the recovered 211 phones, 16 motorcycles and 1 car were invited to the event. Out of them, 150 owners were present, and property worth approximately ₹40 lakh was returned to them.

DCP Dr Pravin Mundhe Leads Handover; Citizens Express Gratitude

The handover was carried out by Dr. Pravin Mundhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), Mumbai. Expressing happiness, beneficiaries thanked the Mumbai Police and praised the efficiency of the special recovery operation.

