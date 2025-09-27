 Mumbai Police Return Stolen And Lost Property Worth ₹89.79 Lakh To Citizens In Eastern Suburbs
The Mumbai Police have successfully recovered and returned stolen and lost property worth Rs 89.79 lakh to citizens from the eastern suburbs of the city, including areas like Mulund, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, and Vikhroli.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 11:42 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police return stolen and lost property worth Rs 89.79 lakh to citizens in a special event at Bhandup | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have successfully recovered and returned stolen and lost property worth Rs 89.79 lakh to citizens from the eastern suburbs of the city, including areas like Mulund, Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, and Vikhroli.

Special Handover Event Organized

In a special handover event organized on the evening of September 27, at Jainam Hall, LBS Marg, Bhandup (West), the recovered property was returned to the rightful owners by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7), Rakesh Ola.

Investigation and Recovery Details

According to officials, various police stations under Zone 7 — namely Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Pantnagar, Vikhroli, Parksite, Kanjurmarg, Mulund, and Navghar — had been investigating a number of cases including snatching, armed robbery, house break-ins, mobile thefts, and other forms of property theft or loss.

Using technical investigation techniques and systematic follow-ups, police were able to trace and seize property valued at nearly Rs 90 lakh.

Items Returned to Owners

To officially return these items — which included mobile phones, gold jewellery, vehicles, and other personal belongings — the police organized a dedicated event. Grateful citizens, whose belongings were returned, expressed their happiness and publicly thanked the police for their efforts and dedication.

