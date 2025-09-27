 Navi Mumbai Police Recover And Return 122 Stolen And Missing Mobile Phones Worth ₹25 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Police Recover And Return 122 Stolen And Missing Mobile Phones Worth ₹25 Lakh

Navi Mumbai Police Recover And Return 122 Stolen And Missing Mobile Phones Worth ₹25 Lakh

Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch Unit-3 has successfully traced and returned 122 mobile phones, collectively worth around Rs 25 lakh, that had either been stolen or reported missing within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate limits.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Police return 122 stolen and missing phones worth Rs 25 lakh to citizens. | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch Unit-3 has successfully traced and returned 122 mobile phones, collectively worth around Rs 25 lakh, that had either been stolen or reported missing within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate limits. The recovered devices were officially handed over to their rightful owners by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajaykumar Landge.

Citizens express relief and gratitude

Citizens who received their phones back expressed relief and gratitude. “I had given up hope of ever finding my lost phone. Getting it back today feels like getting back a part of my life. I am truly thankful to the Navi Mumbai Police,” said one of the recipients. Another citizen remarked, “This effort by the crime branch has restored our faith in the police. Their hard work and sincerity mean a lot to us.”

Recovery drive launched via CEIR portal

FPJ Shorts
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Check Out Weather And Pitch Report For The High-Octane Clash In Dubai
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Check Out Weather And Pitch Report For The High-Octane Clash In Dubai
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
XAT 2026 Official Mock Test Link To Go Live Today; Window Open Until September 28
XAT 2026 Official Mock Test Link To Go Live Today; Window Open Until September 28
Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw

The operation was carried out using the Central Government’s CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal, which helps track lost or stolen devices. Acting on directives from senior officials, Crime Branch Unit-3 launched a special drive under the guidance of ACP (Crime) Ajaykumar Landge. Senior Police Inspector Avinash Kaldat, along with API Pawan Nandre, PSI Abhaysingh Shinde, PSI Madhav Ingle, and their team, led the recovery mission.

Technical analysis and interstate tracing ensured results

Explaining the process, ACP Landge said, “The CEIR portal is a powerful tool that enables us to trace mobile phones across states. Our team conducted a detailed technical analysis and coordinated with local police units in different regions. Despite challenges, we ensured the devices were returned to their rightful owners.”

Stolen phones found across Maharashtra and beyond

Police investigations revealed that several of the stolen and missing phones were being used in other districts of Maharashtra and even in other states. With persistent efforts, the Unit-3 team managed to track and retrieve them.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Rabale Police Recover 163 Stolen Mobile Phones Worth ₹25.10 Lakh, Return To Owners
article-image

Police emphasise restoration of public confidence

Expressing his appreciation for the team’s work, Senior PI Avinash Kaldat stated, “It was not just about recovering phones—it was about restoring confidence among citizens. Our team worked round the clock to make this possible.”

Ultimately, 122 mobile phones were handed back to citizens, who applauded the police for their diligence.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navratri 2025: Mumbai Gets Loudspeaker Extension For Garba Till Midnight For Last Three Days -...

Navratri 2025: Mumbai Gets Loudspeaker Extension For Garba Till Midnight For Last Three Days -...

Navi Mumbai Police Recover And Return 122 Stolen And Missing Mobile Phones Worth ₹25 Lakh

Navi Mumbai Police Recover And Return 122 Stolen And Missing Mobile Phones Worth ₹25 Lakh

Red Sanders Smuggling: ED Attaches ₹8.6 Crore Assets Linked To International Syndicate Kingpin...

Red Sanders Smuggling: ED Attaches ₹8.6 Crore Assets Linked To International Syndicate Kingpin...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Demands Full Loan Waiver, ₹50,000 Per Hectare Aid For...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Demands Full Loan Waiver, ₹50,000 Per Hectare Aid For...

'Pakistan Spreading Terrorism...' Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Calls For Boycott Of...

'Pakistan Spreading Terrorism...' Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Calls For Boycott Of...