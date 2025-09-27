Navi Mumbai Police Recover And Return 122 Stolen And Missing Mobile Phones Worth ₹25 Lakh

Navi Mumbai Police return 122 stolen and missing phones worth Rs 25 lakh to citizens. | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch Unit-3 has successfully traced and returned 122 mobile phones, collectively worth around Rs 25 lakh, that had either been stolen or reported missing within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate limits. The recovered devices were officially handed over to their rightful owners by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajaykumar Landge.

Citizens express relief and gratitude

Citizens who received their phones back expressed relief and gratitude. “I had given up hope of ever finding my lost phone. Getting it back today feels like getting back a part of my life. I am truly thankful to the Navi Mumbai Police,” said one of the recipients. Another citizen remarked, “This effort by the crime branch has restored our faith in the police. Their hard work and sincerity mean a lot to us.”

Recovery drive launched via CEIR portal

The operation was carried out using the Central Government’s CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal, which helps track lost or stolen devices. Acting on directives from senior officials, Crime Branch Unit-3 launched a special drive under the guidance of ACP (Crime) Ajaykumar Landge. Senior Police Inspector Avinash Kaldat, along with API Pawan Nandre, PSI Abhaysingh Shinde, PSI Madhav Ingle, and their team, led the recovery mission.

Technical analysis and interstate tracing ensured results

Explaining the process, ACP Landge said, “The CEIR portal is a powerful tool that enables us to trace mobile phones across states. Our team conducted a detailed technical analysis and coordinated with local police units in different regions. Despite challenges, we ensured the devices were returned to their rightful owners.”

Stolen phones found across Maharashtra and beyond

Police investigations revealed that several of the stolen and missing phones were being used in other districts of Maharashtra and even in other states. With persistent efforts, the Unit-3 team managed to track and retrieve them.

Also Watch:

Police emphasise restoration of public confidence

Expressing his appreciation for the team’s work, Senior PI Avinash Kaldat stated, “It was not just about recovering phones—it was about restoring confidence among citizens. Our team worked round the clock to make this possible.”

Ultimately, 122 mobile phones were handed back to citizens, who applauded the police for their diligence.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/