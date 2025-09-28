Weather Update: Mumbai Faces Intense Rainfall Over Weekend As 'Red Alert' Continues

Mumbai Faces Intense Rainfall Over Weekend As 'Red Alert' Continues (Representative Image) | FPJ/ Anil Shinde

Over the weekend, Mumbai and its metropolitan regions were once again lashed with heavy downpour. The weather department had placed the region under Red Alert on Sunday, with several areas receiving more than 150 mm rainfall. The intense rain spells are expected to continue till September 30, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a fresh warning for increased rainfall activity across Maharashtra.

Alert Levels Across Districts

The Red Alert for extreme heavy rainfall for Mumbai and neighboring districts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad is valid till Monday 8:30 pm. Later on Monday, Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad are under Orange Alert (heavy rainfall with thunderstorms), while Palghar continues to be under Red Alert. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the entire region is placed under Yellow Alert (heavy rainfall at isolated places).

Rainfall Recorded Across the City

The intense rainfall with thunderstorms hit the city in the early hours of Sunday, forcing the IMD to issue Nowcast Red Alerts. In a 24-hour period (Saturday 8 pm to Sunday 8 pm), the weather stations that recorded the highest rainfall include Dahisar Fire Station (199 mm), Borivali Fire Station (195 mm), Dindoshi (173 mm), Bandra Fire Station (148 mm), MCMCR Powai (148 mm), Gawandpada Fire Station, Mulund (195 mm), Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli (146 mm), F-North Ward Office (152 mm), Nadkarni Park, Wadala (147 mm), Byculla Fire Station (170 mm), Malabar Hill (169 mm), Colaba Fire Station (195 mm)

As per the BMC, despite heavy rainfall on Sunday, the city did not witness major flooding, except in the Andheri subway, which was shut for traffic for several hours. There were no significant rail or road disruptions reported. However, authorities have warned citizens to stay alert before moving out of their houses, as heavy rainfall warnings continue on Monday.

Rainfall Surpasses Annual Average

The heavy rainfall over the weekend has taken total rainfall in Mumbai above its 12% annual average. The average annual rainfall for Mumbai is 2,207 mm, and the metropolis has received 111.63% of it till Sunday morning. As of Sunday, September 28, the eastern suburbs received 2,613 mm, western suburbs 2,612 mm, and the city area 2,164 mm.

Sufficient Water Storage Despite Rains

With changes in wind circulation over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD issued a fresh warning for increased rainfall from September 28 to 30 across Maharashtra. The interiors of the state are already struggling after recent flash floods, causing extensive agricultural loss. However, with the heavy rainfall in catchment areas, the lakes supplying water to Mumbai have reached 99.46% of their capacity, ensuring sufficient water storage and no water cuts for the city this year.