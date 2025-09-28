 Central Railway Launches 'Fueling By Bowser' For Shunting Engines In Mumbai
Central Railway Launches 'Fueling By Bowser' For Shunting Engines In Mumbai

On Sunday, the first shunting loco was fueled by bowser at the JSLE yard of Mumbai Division, setting a new milestone for efficient engine management.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 09:46 PM IST
Central Railway has implemented an innovative fueling system called 'Fueling by Bowser' for shunting engines, marking a significant step towards cost savings and 100% engine availability. After the successful launch of this facility for tower wagons and track machines in the Mumbai Division in March 2024, the system has now been extended to locomotives. On Sunday, the first shunting loco was fueled by bowser at the JSLE yard of Mumbai Division, setting a new milestone for efficient engine management.

Optimizing Resource Utilisation

According to a senior official, the new system has not only optimized resource utilization but also improved the overall functioning of engines. The Mumbai Division has successfully adopted this system by enabling fueling directly at the stabling location through oil company-owned road bowsers. These bowsers deliver diesel right at the spot where engines are stationed, eliminating the need to transport shunting engines to fixed fueling points.

Transparent and Efficient Operations

"Fueling is carried out through digitally calibrated pumps at retail prices, ensuring transparency and precision. This doorstep delivery model significantly reduces the risk of pilferage during diesel transportation in drums. Moreover, it helps avoid unnecessary crew deployment, prevents diesel wastage, and saves time by eliminating unproductive engine movement," said an official.

Benefits for Engine Availability and Revenue

"Overall, this system ensures round-the-clock engine availability, enhances operational efficiency, and contributes to substantial revenue savings for the railway division," the official further added.

