 Attention Commuters! Mumbai-Bengaluru Superfast Train To Launch After 30-Year Wait
Speaking about the long-awaited move, Minister Vaishnaw stated, “We have increased train-handling capacity in Bengaluru and Mumbai sections. With this additional capacity, we will start a superfast train service soon.”

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 09:51 PM IST
In a significant development for rail commuters, the Indian Railways is set to launch a new superfast train service between Mumbai and Bengaluru, addressing a demand pending for nearly three decades. The announcement was made by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a video shared by Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya on social media.

Boosting Capacity and Connectivity

Easing Pressure on Udyan Express

The new service aims to supplement the currently overburdened Udyan Express, the only direct train connecting the two major cities. The Udyan Express, operating via Guntakal and Kalaburagi, takes over 23 hours from Bengaluru to Mumbai and nearly 22 hours in the reverse direction. Despite its slow pace, the train is usually fully booked, leaving travelers with limited affordable options.

Public and Political Support

MP Tejasvi Surya, who has long advocated for the new route, said, “The need for a superfast train between Mumbai and Bengaluru has been pending for 30 years. In 2023 and 2024 alone, 23 lakh people traveled between the two cities by air. A dedicated, faster train will offer an affordable and convenient option for thousands of commuters.”

According to sources, the new service is likely to run via Hubballi, potentially reducing travel time to under 20 hours—a significant improvement over the current journey duration.

Anticipation Among Travelers

While an official launch date has not been confirmed, the announcement has been welcomed by frequent travelers and the broader public, especially given the growing demand for better connectivity between the two major metro cities.

