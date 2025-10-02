Mumbai Braces For Shiv Sena Grand Dussehra Melava, Traffic Movement Likely To Be Affected; Check Out Alternate Routes |

Mumbai is on high alert today, October 2, as two rival factions of the Shiv Sena hold separate, high-stakes Dussehra rallies, promising massive crowds, heavy traffic disruptions, and a significant security deployment across the city.

The Eknath Shinde-led faction continues the Sena's 1966 tradition with a rally at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon at 6:00 PM. Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold its annual event at the traditional venue, Shivaji Park in Dadar West, starting at 5:00 PM. Both events will be key platforms ahead of the crucial local body elections, with leaders addressing issues from farmer support to inflation.

Commuters face severe traffic disruptions and are strongly advised to avoid routes leading to both NESCO and Shivaji Park. Temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

In Goregaon, restrictions include the closure of the entry of vehicles from Lte Mrinaltai Gore Junction to NESCO Gap, and right turns from Ram Mandir via the flyover towards NESCO Gap will be prohibited. Vehicular movement on the NESCO Service Road from Hub Mall towards NESCO / Jaycoach Junction will also be restricted.

Diversion Routes

Diversions have been set up for vehicles from Ram Mandir, which must take the Mrinaltai Gore Flyover to the WEH South Bound Service Road towards Jaycoach Junction. From there, drivers can use JVLR Road for Powai or proceed on the WEH Service Road to rejoin the main Western Express Highway. Commuters heading towards Dadar should anticipate heavy congestion due to the massive gathering at Shivaji Park.

In anticipation of the political rallies and Durga idol immersion processions coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, Mumbai police have deployed a massive security contingent. Over 16,500 constables and 2,890 officers are on duty, supported by Combat and Riot Control units, Quick Response Teams (QRT), and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS).