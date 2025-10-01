Mumbai News: 19,000 Police Personnel To Be Deployed On October 2 For Dussehra, Navratri & Durga Immersion | FPJ

Mumbai: The city is gearing up for a day of grand celebrations on October 2, when Dussehra, Vijayadashami, Navratri festivities and Gandhi Jayanti all fall on the same day. To ensure law and order, the Mumbai Police have deployed nearly 19,000 officers and personnel across the city, with an extensive security plan in place.

Large gatherings are expected for the immersion processions of Goddess Durga idols, cultural programmes, and political Dussehra rallies, making this one of the busiest festive days of the year. To manage the scale, the arrangements are being monitored directly under the supervision of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) with guidance from the Police Commissioner of Mumbai.

According to officials, the deployment includes seven Additional Commissioners of Police, 26 Deputy Commissioners, 52 Assistant Commissioners, 2,890 police officers and 16,552 constables across the metropolis, according to reports. In addition, specialised units such as the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Rapid Response Teams, Riot Control Teams, Delta Force, Combat Units, Home Guards, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and dog squads have been stationed at sensitive locations to ensure safety.

This year, the ruling Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold its annual Dussehra rally at NESCO Centre in Goregaon, while the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) under Uddhav Thackeray will host its traditional gathering at Shivaji Park in Dadar. With lakhs of supporters expected at these venues, crowd management has become a top priority.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have also made changes to routes and diversions to avoid congestion and ensure smooth processions. Citizens are being urged to cooperate with security personnel, exercise caution in crowded areas, and immediately report any suspicious activity to the police helplines 100 or 112.

With the city set to witness one of its biggest festive days, Mumbai Police’s preparations highlight the scale of coordination needed to keep both celebrations and civic life running smoothly.